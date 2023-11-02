A motorcyclist in his 20s has died after a crash with a car.

Police were called to the B1106 in Elveden, Suffolk, just before 6am on Thursday after a crash between a motorcycle and a Vauxhall Corsa.

A volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service and ambulance crews attended.

But the man in his 20s died at the scene.

The road was closed between Brandon and the A11 as the crash was investigated and the vehicles cleared away. It reopened by 1pm.

It is not known whether the crash was related to Storm Ciarán, which brought flooding and high winds to Suffolk.

Police said it would be for an investigation and then an inquest to determine.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

