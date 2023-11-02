A convicted rapist attacked a woman in her home just nine months after being released from prison.

Darren Kibukamusoke, 37 - previously known as Jordan Aston-Carter - had recently been granted parole after serving eight years in prison for raping a woman in Cambridge.

While out on licence in June 2018 he attacked another woman in her home.

On 7 June 2018, Kibukamusoke visited the victim, whom he had never met, with a group of friends at about 8am.

Minutes after the group left the victim's home, Kibukamusoke reappeared and asked where the others had gone.

He told her he wanted to give her some drugs, but when she said no, he erupted - shouting abuse and throwing her phone across the room.

Kibukamusoke shoved a pillow over the victim’s face and then punched her several times, knocking out one of her teeth.

He ordered her to keep her mouth shut and threatened to kill her, before sexually assaulting her.

Afterwards, the victim called her mother, while Kibukamusoke stole £5 and left.

Kibukamusoke turned up at her home the next day, but fled when she activated her panic alarm and told him police were involved.

Nine days later, Kibukamusoke, of Catharine Street, Cambridge, was returned to jail.

He had given “no comment” responses when officers interviewed him.

He was found guilty of a range of crimes, including sexual assault and intimidating a witness.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

Detective Sergeant John Bimson, who investigated the case, said: “This was a horrific case where a violent man invaded the victim’s home to carry out the most brutal sexual attack.

"Kibukamusoke is a danger to women and society.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim for her bravery, and I hope this sentence will help give her some closure after such a horrific ordeal.”

