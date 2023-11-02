A retired teacher and former councillor described pro-Palestine protesters as “animals” and told them to go back to their own country, a court has heard.

Robert Mackenzie, 68, from Long Stratton in Norfolk, admitted shouting the comments at demonstrators in central London on 14 October.

When a police officer intervened to protect him from the “angry crowd”, he told the officer, “Why are you even here in this country?” and was then arrested.

Mackenzie was a local councillor in Long Stratton until he was forced to retire because of the offence, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to causing racially aggravated harassment towards a police officer and a member of the public.

David Burns, prosecuting, told the court: “This incident took place on October 14 during a Palestine protest.

“Mr Mackenzie had attended. He was seen shouting at protesters, ‘You’re animals – go back to your own country’.

“The police then intervened for his own safety and he said to Pc Aslam, ‘Why are you even here in this country?’ He was then arrested.”

Defence lawyer Ines Diab described Mackenzie as a “family man” with children and a grandchild, who had been married for 40 years.

She said: “He has been a teacher teaching mostly Asian girls and he has never had a problem.

“He tells me he plays an active part in the local community and was a councillor until he was charged with this offence and had to retire.”

In a letter read out in court, Mackenzie apologised to the police officer for the "unacceptable comments".

He added: “It is unacceptable that a police officer has to put up with this sort of abuse whilst doing his job – especially when you were trying to protect me from an angry crowd.”

Mackenzie has three previous offences, all related to protests.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring described him as “not of good character” and said he could not rule out a prison sentence.

Mackenzie was released on bail until 30 November at the same court.

He was one of three men charged at the protest, the Metropolitan Police said.

Aldib Nour, 20, was also arrested and charged with possession of a knife, which he pleaded not guilty to at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

