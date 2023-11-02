Roads are flooded, a major bridge has been closed and some students have been told to work from home as Storm Ciaran hits the East of England.

The Met Office has issued an amber "danger to life" wind warning for most of Thursday along the entirety of the Essex coast, as well as a yellow wind warning along Norfolk and Suffolk until midnight.

Suffolk, which was badly hit by flooding during Storm Babet, has three flood warnings in place, including in Debenham, Diss, Stowmarket, and Needham Market.

Haverhill Police, on the Suffolk-Essex border, said: The roads are already flooded in the same locations as the last storm. Stay home if possible."

Thurston Community College is closed on Thursday because of the adverse weather conditions and potential for flooding, so students have been told to learn remotely.

The A14 Orwell Bridge over the River Orwell near Ipswich is closed, with drivers advised to plan their journeys and allow additional time to travel, as it is not expected to re-open until Friday.

The A140 at Wetheringsett, Suffolk, is reportedly "passable" due to flooding, but traffic is slow.

Also in Suffolk, Mill Street in Mildenhall was blocked both ways due to a fallen tree between Station Road and Ship Gardens.

ITV Anglia Meteorologist Chris Page on how Storm Ciaran will affect the East of England.

Meanwhile in the early hours of Thursday morning, Essex Police warned that fallen trees may cause disruption in the Uttlesford area.

The force tweeted: "Clatterbury Lane is closed between The Cricketers and The Fox and Hound.

"This is due to a large tree across the road. Essex Highways are aware. Please avoid the area."

Traffic monitoring websites also reported that a fallen tree in the Harwich area had blocked the B1414 Oakley Road in both directions between Low Road and Mayes Lane in Little Oakley.

In Norfolk, the Broads Authority warned boaters not to go on the water if possible as fast flowing water posed a danger to life.

“We are advising boaters not to navigate during the storm if possible, and to expect high-water levels to remain long after the storm recedes.” said Lucy Burchnall, head of ranger services.

They added that boats should be tied securely or moored in a sensible place.

The Met Office said its amber weather warning for the Essex coast meant very strong winds may "disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage."

There is the potential for large waves on the coast, power cuts and disruption to rail services.

