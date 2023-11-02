Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper went to see if she could find Wally!

A library service has discovered that the Where's Wally series accounts for the highest number of missing books from its collection.

More than 150 copies of the series including Where’s Wally?, Where’s Wally? in Hollywood and Where’s Wally now? – by author and illustrator Martin Hanford - is listed among missing titles by Cambridgeshire Libraries.

It is top of the list of books that the Cambridgeshire County Council's library staff want to recover.

Staff are now appealing for any missing library books to be returned, and say that most of the missing titles are for children, so no fines will be charged.

Top 10 missing titles from Cambridgeshire Libraries:

Where’s Wally? - 32

Where’s Wally? In Hollywood - 32

Horrid Henry reads a book - 29

Horrid Henry reads a book (different edition) - 29

DogZombies Rule (for now) - 28

Where’s Wally Now? - 27

Maisie Goes to London - 24

Poke…mon adventures 3 - 24

The Queen’s Hat - 24

Wake up do, Lydia Lou - 24

There are also 21 copies each missing of Where’s Wally?: The Fantastic Journey, and Where’s Wally?: The Wonder Book.

The library service says it's currently missing 11,000 books across its 45 libraries.

“Last week we launched our BeWinterWise campaign to join up all the activities, events and advice to keep people safe, well and active during the winter months,” said Councillor Tom Sanderson, Chair of the Communities, Social Mobility and Inclusion Committee.

“And clearly all the activities you find in our libraries are really important to that as the nights draw in and people can feel lonely and isolated.

“It’s free to join the library, and we really invest in making sure there are a good stock of items, activities for all and longer opening times in many.

"So please, if you have one of our missing books on your shelves – return it so that other borrowers can enjoy it too.

