A blackmailer has been jailed for threatening to rape a man’s wife and harm his children.

Jason Farr, 38, called the victim in June last year, claiming he owed someone £1,100 for a motorbike.

Farr, who did not know the victim, became abusive and threatened to rape his partner and harm his children if he didn't pay.

He called again and left a voicemail repeating the threat.

Months later in November, the victim confronted Farr outside Sainsbury's in Trumpington, having recognised him from Facebook.

Police then charged Farr with blackmail.

Farr pleaded guilty, and he was jailed for 16 months at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was also given a five-year restraining order.

DC Antonio Fernandez said: “Jason Farr made aggressive and disturbing threats so I am delighted he has faced justice. It should also act as a deterrent to anyone thinking of making these type of threats.”

