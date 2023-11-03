A child has died and a second has been taken to hospital after a serious crash in a village.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Stock in Essex shortly after 8.20am on Friday 3 November after reports of a vehicle colliding with two children.

Despite all efforts from medics at the scene, one of those children, a boy, has died.

The second child has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in custody.

The road remains closed between School Lane and Honeypot Lane and will stay closed for some time, police said.

Detective Inspector Mark Fraser, of Essex Police's serious collision investigation unit, is leading the investigation.

He said: “This is quite clearly an incredibly tragic incident which will be felt by many people across the area, not least the families of the two young victims.

“Our role is to establish the circumstances which led up to this incident, which we will do meticulously and I would ask people not to speculate, whether in person or online.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has already come forward to speak to us and would urge anyone who has information and not yet spoken to us to please come forward.”

