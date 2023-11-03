A cattery was suspended immediately after inspectors found cats were being kept in cramped conditions.

At Latimer Cattery in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire, cats were found in places like a toilet, storage area, corridor, and spare bedroom. And small crates were stacked on top of one another in the office.

Cats were kept in a toilet in Latimer Cattery. Credit: North Northamptonshire Council

One pen was only suitable for one cat, but had two cats inside.

The animals were also being kept with pets from other households, with no sneeze screens between them and nowhere to hide.

And there were hygiene concerns with litter trays in the crates being too close to where the cats slept.

A litter tray near where the cats slept. Credit: North Northamptonshire Council

Inspectors found there was poor ventilation, the animals were being exposed to unhealthy and unsafe environments and there was nowhere for them to exercise, hide, climb or jump to.

Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said the cats were lucky to be found in good health, despite the "unsuitable" condition.

He continued: "This strikes me as fortunate, rather than by design.”

Officers from North Northamptonshire Council and the RSPCA made a surprise inspection of Latimer Cattery in July 2023.

The cattery was suspended on-the-spot, due to breaking several animal welfare laws for boarding cats.

Its licence was revoked by the council in September.

