The family of a deputy headteacher who died after being hit by a car say they feel "let down" after the driver was found not guilty of careless driving.

Eileen Tyler, 55, who worked at Beal High School in Ilford, was hit by a car while crossing the road outside her home in Abridge, Essex in January last year.

The driver was found not guilty of careless or inconsiderate driving by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Mrs Tyler, also a mother and grandmother, had worked at Beal High School for more than 16 years.

Her colleagues and students held a memorial and planted a tree in her name.

Speaking on behalf of the family, her husband Paul Tyler said: "Ever since the night Eileen died, our family has been struggling to come to terms with the devastating outcome.

"Whilst no verdict or sentence imposed by the court could ever make up for our loss, we nevertheless feel let down with the result of this trial.

" Eileen was an amazing wife, mother to our two grown-up daughters and had recently become a grandmother to a young granddaughter she will now never see grow up.

"We have now lived for nearly two years without Eileen and are still coming to terms with what our lives look like without her. She was the heart and soul of our family.

"Eileen lived an incredibly full and happy life and meant so much her family, friends and members of her school community. She is incredibly missed and will never be forgotten."

The family's lawyer Laura Murphy, from Leigh Day, said they will be pursuing a civil claim against the driver's insurers.

She said: "Whilst there is no sum that could compensate her family for their loss, the claim will seek to provide some financial relief."

She added that the family hopes "other drivers will be aware of the need to take extra care when driving in residential areas".

