Play Brightcove video

Workers cleaning up after a lorry overturned. Credit Terry Harris

Workers have spent hours cleaning up after a lorry overturned and spilt its contents onto a roundabout.

Police and fire crews were sent to the scene at around 8.40am on Friday.

But the roundabout near Ely - linking the A142 and Witchford Road - remains partially blocked more than six hours later.

The driver escaped with no injuries.

There's queuing traffic as teams continue to clear up the scene, where there's also oil spillage.

Traffic has been diverted the opposite way around to allow cars and lorries to pass.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...