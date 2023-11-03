Schools remain shut after Storm Ciarán led to "severe" flooding in the East of England.

Roads across Suffolk were flooded on Thursday, with over 70 schools closed as a result.

Hundreds of homes were without power and a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, but the warning was lifted at 5pm on Thursday.

In Suffolk, which was badly hit by flooding during Storm Babet, at least seven schools are still shut on Friday.

Hundon Community Primary School said: "Our locality has experienced severe localised flooding.

"The school is closed with pupil, staff and site safety in mind."

Which schools are shut in Suffolk?

- Cavendish Church of England Primary School

- Hundon Community Primary School

- Kersey Church of England Primary School

- Sir Robert Hitcham Church of England Voluntary Aided School, Debenham

- Stour Valley Community School

- Thurlow Church of England (VC) Primary School

- Worlingworth Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

A continuously updated list of school closures can be read on the Suffolk County Council website.

Flood warnings were issued by the Environment Agency for parts of Suffolk on Thursday evening.

Properties were at risk of flooding around the River Brett from Lavenham to Higham and the River Waveney from Diss to Bungay.

A further 20 warnings of "possible" flooding remain in place in the region.

