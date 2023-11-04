Play Brightcove video

The King and Queen have written to a primary school that staged their own coronation.

Children at St Gregory Primary School in Sudbury, Suffolk, crowned their own miniature version of King Charles and Queen Camilla back in May.

The stars - five-year-old George Herbert and five-year-old Olivia Banks - were greeted to cheers by their classmates.

Mini King Charles' first playground proclamation was free ice-cream for everyone, which of course went down very well.

George said: "I had a crown because I was King Charles and I had a cloak."

Olivia said: "It was a bit fun and cool because when George said free ice cream for everyone, the ice cream truck came and it was so magic. I'm happy that we got a card."

Headteacher Daniel Woodrow, said: "We took the letter round to every class so all the children got to open it and read it and it's on very posh expensive paper as you can imagine - so the sort of paper the children hadn't seen before.

"And there's a lovely commemorative card in there as well. I think creating memories like that and happy places for the children to return to and remember when they have left primary school is really important."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.