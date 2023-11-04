A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder a police officer.

Essex Police said there was a "serious assault" against one of its officers on Canvey Island, in Essex, at arond 4am on Saturday.

It happened after officers were called to First Avenue due to reports from residents of a "disturbance".

One officer was attacked and was taken to hospital with injuries to his neck.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Waldie said “We are taking this assault extremely seriously and it is totally unacceptable one of our officers had their life put in danger whilst trying to keep the public safe.

“I’m pleased to say the officer has been discharged from hospital and we are supporting him whilst he recovers.

“The arrested man remains in custody and we reassure the public that there is no risk as a result of this incident.”

Police are appealing for any information or CCTV footage.

