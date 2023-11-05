A boy who died after being hit by a vehicle during a school run was 15 years old, police have confirmed.

And a second child, now confirmed to be a teenage boy, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The crash happened in Stock Road in Stock, Essex, at around 8.20am on Friday, 3 November.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, and drink or drug driving has been released under investigation.

The two children are students at Mayflower High School in Billericay, around one-and-a-half miles away, headteacher Damian Lee said in a letter to parents on Friday.

He wrote: “I am writing to regrettably inform you that two of our students were involved in a road traffic accident this morning.

“Sadly, one of the students passed away and the other student has been airlifted to hospital.

“The families of the students are being supported by a specialist police liaison team."

The two children were students at Mayflower High School Credit: ITV News Anglia

“We understand this is a very difficult time for our students,” he said, adding: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved.”

Essex Police say it is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

The 15-year-old boy's family are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Mark Fraser said: “This tragic incident has had a huge impact on the community.

“Our detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries, including reviewing dashcam footage and CCTV to determine the circumstances around this collision.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact us.”

