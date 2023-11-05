British band Duran Duran has been announced as the headliners for Latitude Festival 2024.

The pop band formed in Birmingham will be taking to the main stage as Latitude returns to the historic grounds of Henham Park in Suffolk next July.

It will be their first time in Suffolk.

Duran Duran bass guitarist and founding member John Taylor said: "We are excited to be making Latitude our sole UK performance next summer.

"It’s a great festival, and it’s been a long time since Duran have been in that part of the country. In fact, it’s our first time ever in Suffolk.

Duran Duran announced as headliners for Latitude 2024. Credit: Stephanie Pistel

"We are riding high on the reception our new Danse Macabre album has received, and looking forward to bringing music from that record, all the way back to our 1981 debut album. See you there!"

The band has also just released its new gothic-themed album, Danse Macabre.

Melvin Benn, Latitude Festival Director, said: "Celebrated for their iconic style, ground-breaking music, and a consistent string of chart-topping hits, the band have unquestionably left their mark on both the music and fashion realms."

He said the band's "mesmerising live performances make them an ideal fit for the Latitude festival".

Duran Duran perform on stage during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London in 2022 Credit: PA

Latitude - renowned for its eclectic mix of culture, art, and music - will run from 25 to 28 July.

A further line-up announcement is scheduled for later this year.

Duran Duran has in the past headlined London's Hyde Park festival, performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, and closed the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in their home town of Birmingham.

The band has also sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

