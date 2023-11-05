An RSPCA wildlife centre over-run with hedgehogs is appealing for donations of items.

The East Winch centre says it has "hedgehogs coming in daily" and is taking care of more than 150.

Staff say there are so many of them that they "desperately" need extra blankets, newspapers and small towels or flannels.

The centre near King's Lynn tweeted on Thursday: "Hedgehogs are coming in daily!"

It continued: "We are making an appeal! We desperately need newspapers and small towels/tea towels/flannels!

"We are going through so many due to the volume of hedgehogs we have in right now. Please donate any you have available to the centre."

