A 15-year-old boy who died after being hit by a vehicle has been named locally as Freddie Coleman.

He and another teenage boy were struck in Stock Road, in Stock, Essex, on Friday morning.

The second boy is in hospital in a critical condition.

Mayflower High School in Billericay, where the two boys attended as pupils, said it was a difficult time for the school community.

Dozens of flowers and letters have been left outside the school.

Candles left outside Mayflower High School in Essex. They spell out the name 'Fred' Credit: Reach PLC

One note said the schoolboy was "always the light in lessons" and "made sure everyone had a good laugh".

Another said he had "gone too soon" and another read he would be "missed by everyone".

A note that reads: "Fred, you were always the light in lessons. You made sure everyone had a good laugh. We all miss you so much. Fly high." Credit: Reach PLC

Damian Lee, headteacher at Mayflower High School, said in a letter to parents on Friday: “I am writing to regrettably inform you that two of our students were involved in a road traffic accident this morning.

“Sadly, one of the students passed away and the other student has been airlifted to hospital.

“The families of the students are being supported by a specialist police liaison team."

“We understand this is a very difficult time for our students,” he said, adding: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved.”

A plushie with a note that reads: "You will be missed by everyone. We love you so much. Fly high, Freddie." Credit: Reach PLC

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, and drink or drug driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Essex Police say it is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

Detective Inspector Mark Fraser said: “This tragic incident has had a huge impact on the community.

Flowers left at Mayflower High School paying tribute to a 15-year-old boy who died. Credit: Reach PLC

“Our detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries, including reviewing dashcam footage and CCTV to determine the circumstances around this collision.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...