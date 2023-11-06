A transplant patient is taking part in a fundraising walk with a her husband - a year after a successful operation to receive his kidney.

Diane Froggitt, from Peterborough, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease (PKD), a hereditary condition, at the age of 15.

Her kidney function reached a critical point last year, leaving her at risk of kidney failure and the need for dialysis or a transplant to stay alive.

“I was feeling very tired, I was still working full time but it was a real struggle to get through the day," said Mrs Froggitt.

"I would just come home and sleep. I had itchy skin and a horrible taste in my mouth.”

Having a transplant before her kidneys completely failed would mean that Diane could avoid going on dialysis.

Her husband Simon turned out to be a better match to donate his kidney than her sisters.

“Diane’s everything to me,” Mr Froggitt said. “We’ve been together for 28 years, so there was never any doubt that I’d help if I could.”

Simon Froggitt donated his kidney to his wife Diane who has polycystic kidney disease. Credit: Family photo

At the end of August last year, they had their operations at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and Diane received Simon’s kidney.

Now Diane and Simon are taking part in the Peterborough Cathedral Winter Walk in December to raise money for Kidney Research UK, which is based in Peterborough.

“We want to do the walk to help find a cure for kidney disease,” Diane said. “It would change so many people’s lives.

"It’s not just the patient that’s affected by kidney disease, it’s the whole family, everyone around you.”

Marc Shaw, head of community fundraising at Kidney Research UK, said: “We’re really excited to bring the kidney community together in our home town and raise funds for vital research.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to get to know fellow patients and their families, or even remember loved ones."

An estimated 73,000 people in Cambridgeshire are living with kidney disease and 7.2 million people UK-wide.

The walk takes play on December 4. Sign up by November by visiting here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...