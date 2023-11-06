An inquest has opened into the death of an 18-year-old woman who was under the care of a psychiatric unit in Harlow.

Morgan-Rose Hart, from Chelmsford, died on 12 July last year after a long struggle with her mental health.

Her sister Mollie-Mai Hart has set up a fundraising page for her funeral and to raise money for mental health charities.

In a statement on GoFundMe she described Morgan-Rose, who was an aspiring vet, as a "kind individual with a huge passion for animals".

She added: "For the 18 years she was in this world she was an incredible person who always wanted to help others even though she was fighting her own battles.

"Morgan was a beautiful, courageous, funny and kind soul who will be dearly missed by many."

Morgan-Rose had a history of mental ill health and self harm and was known to social services. She also had an autism diagnosis and ADHD.

She had moved school several times because of bullying and was also affected by the death of her much-loved grandmother in 2019, according to her family's lawyers.

Morgan-Rose was detained under the Mental Health Act for the first time in May 2020.

In May 2021, Morgan-Rose was admitted to Broomfield Hospital following several attempts to take her own life. She was subsequently sectioned and transferred to Poplar Ward, Rochford Hospital, when a bed became available.

Three weeks prior to her death, Morgan-Rose was transferred to the Derwent Centre, an adult mental health unit in Harlow, where she was initially placed under 1:1 observations.

Within three weeks it is understood she was moved from 1:1 observations to hourly observations.

Emergency services were called on 6 July, 2022, and Morgan-Rose was transferred to Princess Alexandra Hospital where she died six days later.

The inquest is due to last three-weeks and will examine the issues arising from the care Morgan-Rose received.

