A road has been closed off after a lorry fell into a sink hole.

Photos show one of the massive wheels trapped in the ground in Fairfield Hill in Stowmarket, Suffolk.

Police were called at around 7.50am on Monday and found the sink hole that was about one-metre in diametre and one-metre deep.

Highways officers were able to lift the lorry out of the ground by 9.30am.

The one-way road remains closed until the hole is fixed.

Bin lorry stuck in sink hole in Stowmarket, Suffolk. Credit: Julie Deer

