Drivers have been advised to avoid the A47 in Norfolk after a two-car crash.

Police were called to the scene in Harford Bridge near Norwich on Tuesday afternoon.

The road was closed while emergency services access the area.

It happened around 2.15pm on the eastbound carriageway at the A140 Ipswich Road junction.

One lane was closed eastbound between the A140 and the A11.

At 6pm, t he road remained closed and drivers were being diverted at Thickthorn roundabout.

