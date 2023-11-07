A restaurant owner has been fined after inspectors discovered a cockroach infestation on a food hygiene visit.

Eyitouyo Ejuetami , owner of The Vault Lounge (Taste of Africa) Dudubar in High Town Road in Luton, appeared before magistrates after environmental health inspectors shut the restaurant down last year.

The inspection in August 2022 found that the restaurant was dirty, infested with cockroaches and that food was not being stored correctly.

Officers said that proper hygiene practices were not being followed, putting the public at risk.

Ejuetami was fined £2,100 and ordered to pay £840 victim surcharge at Luton Magistrates' Court on 31 October.

The business has since been re-inspected and has a food hygiene rating of three stars out of five.

The restaurant has re-opened and been reinspected and given a hygiene rating of three. Credit: Luton Borough Council

Councillor Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for public health at Luton Council, said: "We will not hesitate to take action where businesses fail to put the safety of the public first.

"It is essential that food business owners take their responsibilities seriously when operating a food business and they must be directly involved with that business to ensure the safety of members of the public.

"All food businesses must have permanent, ongoing and adequate procedures in place to monitor and control pests and that includes using a competent and professional pest control company.

"Effective pest control also includes having good standards of cleanliness and maintenance of equipment, floors and surfaces."

