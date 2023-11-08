A former Metropolitan Police officer has been jailed for more than six years after being found guilty of stalking.

A court heard that PC Gerard Kennedy, 53, who was attached to Met Operations at the time of his arrest, was investigated after his victim came forward and reported him to police.

His home in King's Sutton in west Northamptonshire was searched and officers uncovered evidence to suggest he had been stalking the victim between February and March of this year.

He was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court in September and was sentenced last week to six years and six months in prison.

Det Insp Ashleigh Houlden said: "I am really pleased that Gerard Kennedy has been jailed for such a significant period of time as it demonstrates the seriousness with which this case has been taken.

"Stalking takes over a victim’s life as they are always looking over their shoulder, always worrying about what is around the corner and where their stalker is.

"It’s an extremely invasive crime and I hope this result, while not being able to erase what happened, provides our victim with some closure.

"The seriousness of Kennedy’s crime would be enough if he were a member of the public, but to have been a serving police officer at the time makes this offence all the more distressing.

"He was meant to be someone whom others could trust with the worst days in their lives, and instead he chose to be the type of person he once swore to protect the public from.

"I hope this case demonstrates how seriously Northamptonshire Police take reports of this nature and that it doesn’t matter who you are – we will work tirelessly to bring you to justice."