A man who strangled his ex-partner in front of her children after she refused to buy stolen meat from him has been jailed.

A court heard that Lawrence King, 34, turned up drunk at the victim’s home in Cambridge on 13 August holding a black holdall with the produce inside.

When the woman declined the meat, he grabbed her by the throat so she was unable to breathe and did not let go until one of her children entered the room, said Cambridgeshire Police.

King, of Tribune Court, then smashed up his victim's kitchen, threw a knife at her and kicked over a high chair.

He left when the woman in her 30s called the police, and he was arrested the following day.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, King was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to intentional strangulation, criminal damage, breach of a criminal behaviour order and theft.

He was also handed a six-year restraining order not to contact the victim.

Det Con Charlotte Anderson-Chapman said: "King’s behaviour that day was simply appalling.

"No child should have to witness the violence he showed towards the victim and her property.

"The victim’s children were understandably hysterical with worry.

"I hope this sentence reassures the family that justice has been served and, combined with the restraining order, they will feel safe in their own home now."

