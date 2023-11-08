A recall petition to potentially trigger a by-election will open today in the constituency of a suspended MP.

Peter Bone, MP for Wellingborough, was suspended from the Commons last month after an investigation upheld allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct against him.

The resulting recall petition has a 10% threshold of 7,940 signatures, which, if reached, would trigger a by-election.

On 20 October, the Conservatives lost two seats through by-elections - Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth.

Peter Bone has been the MP for Wellingborough since 2005. Credit: PA

The petition opens at 9am on Wednesday and can be signed at a number of locations around Wellingborough and Rushden or by post or proxy.

It will be open from 9am until 5pm every working day until it closes on 19 December.

If the petition is successful, a by-election would be expected in late January or early February.

If the threshold is not reached, Mr Bone will retain his seat.

Mr Bone was suspended from the Commons for six weeks and had the Tory whip removed, but denies the allegations upheld by the investigation.

At the end of October, the former Tory MP was pictured campaigning with Corby MP and work and pensions minister Tom Pursglove, which Labour criticised as "totally inappropriate".

To vote in the recall petition, voters must be aged 18 or over (or turn 18 before the end of the six-week period).

They must also be a UK, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen.

