A drug dealer behind a £7m stash planned to use couriers dressed as fake Deliveroo drivers to distribute cocaine and cannabis.

Robert Fuller, 50, bought imitation outfits used by the fast-food delivery company so that his runners could move the drugs without police interference.

He was uncovered after messages on the criminal communications tool Encrochat highlighted his role importing and selling drugs across the UK, as well as his attempts to purchase a handgun.

Fuller, of the village of Pennygate near Norwich, was jailed for 12 years at Norwich Crown Court after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

His offences were uncovered in an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), which also revealed his his attempt to purchase a Markarov handgun, plans to import liquid cocaine from Peru in jars of asparagus, and how he used a vehicle with hidden compartments to conceal drugs and cash.

Messages also showed his intention to launder illicit money through his car sales business based in Norwich and use recovery trucks as another way of moving drugs and cash.

In total, the conversations showed Fuller had been involved in selling and distributing 159kg of cocaine - worth around £6.5m – and 98kg of cannabis worth around £364,000, between February 2019 and June 2020.

Cars seized from Richard Fuller had hidden compartments for concealing drugs. Credit: ERSOU

After the EncroChat system was dismantled in an international campaign, Fuller fled to Bali.

Searches of his home and car sales business in August 2021 uncovered the Deliveroo uniforms mentioned in his chats and a vehicle with secret drugs compartments.

Fuller was arrested in January 2022 while trying to re-enter the UK after arriving by ferry in Anglesey, via the Republic of Ireland.

He was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and, in April 2022 he pleaded guilty to both offences.

Det Insp Jim Fincham, from ERSOU’s regional organised crime unit, said: “Robert Fuller was a high-level criminal who, it’s clear, played a significant role in selling class A drugs across the UK.

“He went to great lengths to mask his activity, using hides in vehicles and disguised couriers to move cash and drugs, and laundering the illicit cash through a car sales company.

“Despite Fuller’s attempts to evade justice, our diligent investigators continued their inquiries after he had left the county, and police were waiting the moment he arrived back into the UK."

