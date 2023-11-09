Police are asking people to check their video doorbells, dashcam footage and CCTV footage after a man in his 20s vanished.

Robert McAdam, 28, was last seen in the early hours of 28 October and officers admit they are increasingly worried for his welfare.

Mr McAdam is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 11ins tall, with short ginger hair.

He was last seen at around 4am in Bunnett Avenue, King’s Lynn, Norfolk wearing a beige or blue jacket and jeans.

Volunteers from lowland search and rescue together with police dog and drone units joined uniformed officers to carry out foot searches around the South Lynn area, including along the river and sections of the A47.

Norfolk Police are now appealing to the wider public who may have inadvertently captured his movements on home camera systems or while driving around the town.

Officers say this is particularly relevant for anyone living on Bunnett Avenue, Wisbech Road, Saddlebow Road and the areas around it.

Anyone with information or who knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 199 of 30 October.

