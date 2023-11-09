Play Brightcove video

Police were at the scene in Whitehouse Meadows throughout Wednesday

A 54-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman found seriously injured in a garden.

Officers from Essex Police were called to Whitehouse Meadows in Leigh-on-Sea at about 9pm on Tuesday after reports of an assault.

They found a woman in her 60s in the garden of a property with serious injuries, who later died.

Kevin Shepherd, 54, of Whitehouse Meadows, Leigh-on-Sea, will appear at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with murder.

Det Ch Insp Terry Balding said: “We have worked quickly and hard to progress this investigation which has resulted in a charge overnight.

“We would like to reassure the community that it is an isolated incident, and there remains no threat to the wider community.

“I continue to appeal for anyone with information or footage that could help our investigation, to please get in touch using our dedicated online portal.”

