A hacker who got into the private accounts of women and threatened to share their photos has been jailed.

Sean Mokler, 30, searched online forums where people shared and traded leaked login details from various platforms including OnlyFans, Snapchat and even private iCloud accounts.

Mokler used the details to access private and explicit images of women – some of whom he knew – before contacting them through a fake, anonymous Facebook account and threatening to share the images wider if they did not send more photos or hand over money.

Mokler, of Clare Close in Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty to five counts of blackmail and was sentenced to two years and two months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.

Det Sgt James Firth, who investigated, said: "Mokler caused real distress to his victims and left them feeling violated.

"He hacked into personal accounts and accessed private photos which were never meant to be seen by him.

"The investigation into his crimes has been long and complex but I am glad we managed to bring him before the courts."

He added that "these kinds of crimes are becoming more commonplace".

"The best advice I can give people is to make sure any login details are as secure as possible, by always enabling two-factor authentication, never using the same password for more than one account and creating a strong password using three separate, completely random words."

