A pensioner has admitted killing his wife at their home on the day his murder trial was due to get under way.

John Berry subjected his wife Edna to a violent attack on 21 February, then called 999 himself.

Police officers and the ambulance arrived at their home in Turpins Close in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, to find Mrs Berry, who was aged in her 80s, with a serious head injury.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.

Berry, now 85, was charged with murder and - having denied the charge - was due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Instead entered a guilty plea at a late stage and will be sentenced at the same court on 5 January.

Det Ch Insp Ant Alcock, who led the investigation, said: “I want to take this opportunity to offer my sincere sympathy to all those affected in this case – it is simply a tragedy.

“Edna’s family have been understandably deeply affected by this incident and have handled themselves with humbling dignity throughout this investigation."

