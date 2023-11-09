A former deputy chief constable at Essex police accessed staff information in an attempt to help his defence in a bullying investigation into him, a tribunal has heard.

Now deputy assistant commissioner at the Metropolitan Police, Matthew Horne was found to have breached force standards on three occasions between 2015 and 2016 but was allowed to keep his job.

He threw a stress ball at a colleague, pushed them against a desk and swore at another officer while at Essex Police.

He is alleged to have improperly asked for and accessed documents about Supt Glenn Maleary, whom Mr Horne was found to have sworn at, shortly before a disciplinary hearing into the bullying held in 2018.

The hearing at Thames Valley Police headquarters in Oxford heard how Mr Horne was aware of information which alleged Mr Maleary skipped meetings, ignored emails and to have sometimes become “Monty Pythonish”.

Mr Maleary was also said to have sometimes become “abusive and aggressive” and used the F-word when challenged, the tribunal heard.

The documents Mr Horne was passed related to a fraud investigation and staffing issues, the hearing was told.

During cross-examination, the senior officer admitted requesting and receiving the information but claimed he had a proper purpose in doing so.

Adrian Keeling KC, representing the Metropolitan Police, told him: “You did not have a proper policing purpose to investigate your own misconduct, did you?”

He replied: “I genuinely believed the process in 2018, when it came to accessing the information on the basis of advice, that that information would be relevant. It was not for my benefit outwith that process. It was not for some ulterior motive, it was for the hearing.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matthew Horne formally denied breaching force standards for integrity, discreditable conduct, challenging or reporting improper conduct and confidentiality before his cross-examination began.

