A dangerous driver who ran red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road as he tried to evade police has avoided a prison sentence.

Mark Daniels was driving a black Volkswagen Golf without insurance in St Peter's Way in Northampton in August when he failed to stop when asked to by police.

Daniels made off down St Andrew’s Road and into residential streets in Semilong at speeds of up to 60mph.

At one point, he narrowly avoided crashing into a lorry - shown in footage which was this week released by Northamptonshire Police.

After he hit a kerb and damaged a wheel, he eventually pulled over on the A4500 Weedon Road.

The 25-year-old from Athlone Road in Lambeth, London was arrested and charged with driving dangerously and driving without insurance.

He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in September and admitted both offences. A third charge of failing to stop was withdrawn at the court hearing.

Daniels was been sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for 12 months and ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity and 100 hours unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for a year and will have to pass an extended re-test before being able to legally drive again.

Investigating officer PC Ben Crossland, of the Roads Policing Team, said: "Vehicle checks are the bread and butter of roads policing, and most drivers pull over safely and calmly when we need to speak to them about potential offences.

"Instead, Mark Daniels decided to try to drive off from us, risking not only his own and his three passengers’ safety but that of other road users by speeding at up to 60mph in 30mph-limit areas, going through major junctions on red lights, and repeatedly travelling on the wrong side of the road, including on a dual carriageway and around the residential Tower Square roundabout.

"He placed everyone in his car and those around it in huge danger by his poor decision-making and faced with the overwhelming evidence provided by our dash-cam footage I’m glad he finally did the right thing and pleaded guilty.

"Drivers who fall so far below the safe and competent levels expected in law have no place on our roads, and we will continue to bring people before the courts in order to keep the roads of Northamptonshire a safer place for everyone."

