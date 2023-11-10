A drug dealer has been jailed for almost three years after breaking a police officer's nose and eye socket as he attempted to flee.

Nadir Bugtti was stopped by PC Sam Darling while driving in Orton Longueville in Peterborough on 14 January.

Information had come back on his vehicle that the driver may only have a provisional licence and be uninsured.

Bugtti, 32, was arrested but while waiting to be put into a van to be taken to custody, he escaped and ran away, knocking PC Darling to the ground.

Officers managed to catch up with him and take him to custody. A search revealed he was carrying cannabis and cocaine and his phone was found to have evidence of drug dealing.

Bugtti pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent, escaping police custody, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of class A drugs.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court to two years and 10 months in prison.

In his victim personal statement, PC Darling said: “I do not come to work to be assaulted. I come to work to help vulnerable people and have a duty of care to members of the public.

“This incident has made me second think the job as I know it.”

Det Con Rhiann Ward, who investigated, said: “Bugtti clearly made off from police as he knew he had been caught out.

"However, the quick actions of all the officers involved resulted in getting more drugs off the street and over time the evidence stacked up against Bugtti leading to guilty pleas."

