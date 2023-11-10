The owner of a funfair business has been jailed for health and safety failings after an inflatable trampoline exploded and killed a toddler.

Ava-May Littleboy suffered fatal head injuries after being thrown into the air as she played on the inflatable attraction on Gorleston beach in Norfolk in July 2018.

Curt Johnson, operations manager at Johnson Funfair Ltd, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching health and safety laws.

At Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Friday, district judge Christopher Williams fined the business £20,000 and jailed Johnson for six months.

"It is a case of such seriousness I conclude a deterrent message is needed in this case," he told Johnson.

"Ultimately a child unnecessarily lost their life because of failures on your behalf."

He added: "There is no sentence I can pass that can make right this awful tragedy."

Curt Johnson leaving court on Thursday, the first day of the two-day hearing. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The company must also pay costs of more than £117,000 to the Health and Safety Executive, and £171,000 to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Johnson was barred from being a company director for five years.

There was visible relief from Ava-May's family as the sentence was delivered, with her mother breaking down in tears.

Johnson, dressed smartly in shirt and knee-length grey coat, listened closely and remained emotionless as the sentence was read out, before he was led away.

Ava-May was just three years old when she died Credit: Abbie Littleboy

Ava-May was just three years old when she was killed.

She was on holiday with her parents from Somersham in Suffolk when the incident happened.

Witnesses described hearing a loud bang and seeing the girl thrown into the air.

A lifeguard and paramedics fought to save her, and she was taken to the James Paget Hospital but died from her injuries.

Flowers and toys left at the scene where Ava-May Littleboy died on Gorleston beach in 2018. Credit: ITV Anglia

Johnson admitted that he had not obtained operating and safety instructions for the Chinese-bought inflatable, and had not prepared a specific risk assessment for the trampoline.

An inquest in March 2020 found the funfair ride had been inspected by an independent company just four days before the accident - and was found to be unsafe to use.

But because the trampoline was not registered with an official testing scheme, no record was made of those concerns - and no action taken to stop it being used.

Impact statements from her parents were read out at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Her father, Nathan Rowe said: "I feel inadequate as a parent. I took my child on holiday and she was killed. Knowing she'd never walk through the door again into our house was just soul-destroying."

Ava-May's mother Chloe Littleboy added: "Every day after losing Ava was a blur. How do you start to plan the funeral of your three year old daughter?"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know