A man who was found unresponsive in the search for a missing person has died in hospital.

Martin Canter, aged 62, had last been seen at his home in Thurston in Suffolk at around 10pm on Wednesday.

Searches were carried out near the village on Thursday, with police supported by Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) and a National Police Air Service helicopter.

Just after midnight, a SULSAR team found a man unresponsive in woodland between Thurston and Great Barton.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, Suffolk Police believe the man is Mr Canter and his next of kin have been informed of the discovery.

Police added the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

