Aha! Hundreds line the streets of Norwich for Alan Partridge homecoming

Fans donned traffic-cone based costumes, well-wishers brought Toblerones and the town crier bellowed: "Oyez, Oyez, Aha!"

It could only be the homecoming of Alan Gordon Partridge.

Norwich's iconic fictional DJ returned to the Fine City to sign copies of his new book 'Big Beacon' at Waterstones.

Alan Partridge met hundreds of fans during the book signing.

Hundreds of people waited patiently to meet Steve Coogan, who remained in character through several hours of signatures and selfies.

The queue snaked all the way out of the shop and down to the city's market.One costumed fan said: "I've loved Alan Partridge since I was little and me and my husband bonded over Alan Partridge when we first met."

Partridge super-fan Emma was one of hundreds queuing to meet him.

After meeting Mr Partridge, another fan said: "It's the best day of my life.

"I said: 'how does it feel to be an idol and a pin-up to middle-aged women like me?' He said; 'Oh, give over!'"

