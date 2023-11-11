Eye-catching display of 5,200 knitted poppies at Northamptonshire church marks Remembrance Day
Claire McGlasson has been to take a look at the display.
Thousands of knitted poppies have created an eye-catching display in a village as a way to mark Remembrance Day.
At St Luke's Centre in Northampton 5,200 poppies knitted by more than 100 volunteers have gone on display.
The eight-metre high cascade was crafted and glued together by 50 people.
It is the sixth year for the memorial, with people invited to dedicate a poppy to add to the display to remember a loved one who died in the war.
The display will run until Sunday at St Lukes Bank in Dunston.
A remembrance service will also take place on Sunday at St Luke's Church and Dunston United Reformed Church.