Claire McGlasson has been to take a look at the display.

Thousands of knitted poppies have created an eye-catching display in a village as a way to mark Remembrance Day.

At St Luke's Centre in Northampton 5,200 poppies knitted by more than 100 volunteers have gone on display.

The eight-metre high cascade was crafted and glued together by 50 people.

It is the sixth year for the memorial, with people invited to dedicate a poppy to add to the display to remember a loved one who died in the war.

The display will run until Sunday at St Lukes Bank in Dunston.

A remembrance service will also take place on Sunday at St Luke's Church and Dunston United Reformed Church.