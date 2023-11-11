A man in his 50s is in a critical condition in hospital after an assault near a pub.

Police said the attack took place at around 9.30pm in the town of Loddon in South Norfolk.

The man suffered a serious head injury in an assault near the King's Head pub on Bridge Street on Friday evening.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Five men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are being questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Police are appealing for witness to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Det Sgt Mike Cox at Broadland CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/80074/23.

