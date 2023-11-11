Police have released an image of a speeding car believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash which left two women runners seriously injured.

The car - believed to be a dark-coloured BMW - is thought to have collided with the women as they were running on Dock Road in Grays on Wednesday evening.

Essex Police said the collision happened just after 8.10pm at the junction with Marshfoot Road and Old Dock Approach.

The car failed to stop and headed off towards the A149 Wood View "at speed".

Police said as it sped away it overtook a smaller car, believed to be a Ford Fiesta, and they want to trace the driver of that car as an important witness.

An image of the smaller car has also been released.

Police said the driver of the smaller car was wanted as a potential witness. Credit: Essex Police

Det Sgt Steve Holmes said: “Two people have sustained really serious injuries as a result of this collision and it’s really important we’re able to find the driver involved.

“I know these images are not the clearest, but I hope releasing them will trigger someone’s memory.

“I believe the impact of the collision will have left the car involved with damage to it and this would be visible.

“Has a neighbour returned home with damage to their car that wasn’t there in before? Have they parked their car differently to how they usually do?"

Police said anyone recognises the description of the car should get in touch.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any CCTV footage from the area should contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1095 of 8 November.

