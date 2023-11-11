A dance teacher, a lorry driver and a DJ are among 14 neighbours who will share a £1m jackpot after a lottery win.

Residents all bought tickets for the People's Postcode Lottery, a national subscription lotto where players buy tickets for £12 a month and a third of profits go to good causes.

Several neighbours in the PE7 2AS postcode in Peterborough are celebrating after winning the top prize, including ballroom dance teacher Anita Winter, 60, who bought four tickets.

With each ticket winning £58,823 it means Mrs Winter pocketed £235,292.

Dance teacher Anita Winter and her husband Vince celebrate after their win in the People's Postcode Lottery Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

She said: “We’re at the stage now where we’ve been talking about semi-retiring and looking forward to the next stage of our lives.

"This will be a really big help towards that, to be able to start making plans for the future and to maybe help the kids along the way a little bit as well."

Other winners included David Brightley, 58, a dad-of-three and local DJ who said he felt "humble and grateful".

He celebrated with his wife Beverley, and said: “Bev is an accountant so every penny of this is already accounted for. I’m sure I’ll be told what I’m doing with it very soon."

Beverley and David Brightley from Peterborough celebrate after winning a share of £1m on the People's Postcode Lottery. Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

Lorry driver Tony Harrison, 62, admitted he thought the windfall was a hoax at first.

He said: “I actually ignored the phone call and then when I got a voicemail I just couldn’t believe it.”

Karen and Tony Harrison from Peterborough were among the winning neighbours of the People's Postcode Lottery Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

His wife Karen Harrison said: “We would both love to go to Canada, it’s somewhere we’ve always wanted to go and travel around.”

The neighbours’ wins have also boosted charities in the Peterborough area.

A combined total of £1m is being shared between local charities in the winning Millionaire Street areas as part of November’s Postcode Lottery draws.

SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, also known as the “Blood runners”, received £30,000 as a result of the Peterborough win Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, also known as the “Blood Runners”, provides a free local medical transport service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and was awarded £30,000 by the Postcode Places Trust.

