A section of the M25 remains closed as work goes on to recover a lorry which ran off the road when the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Essex Police said the section of the road between J27 (M11) and J28 (A12) was closed overnight but that work was still going on.

They said several specialist recovery trucks and numerous staff were on the scene working to clear and reopen the road but there is no idea yet when it will reopen.

Essex Police said the driver fell asleep at the wheel on Friday and careered off the road but that luckily no-one was hurt.

The driver has been fined £700 for driving hours offences.

Police said recovering the lorry would cost at least £7000.

National Highways said diversions are in place.

