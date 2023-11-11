A pet owner has been arrested after reports that a teenage boy was bitten by a "very big" dog in Colchester.

Police said the 13-year-old was riding his bike down Fords Lane at around 2.15pm on 5 November when he was approached by a man and his dog.

It is alleged the dog bit the boy on his leg leaving four wounds that needed hospital treatment.

Police said they were unable to say what breed of dog was involved but described it as "very big".

A 37 year-old man from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

He has since been released on bail until 24 January.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/198223/23.