Police have launched a murder investigation after a man injured during an incident in a Tesco car park died of his injuries.

Hertfordshire Police said they were called to the superstore in Ware Road in Hertford during the evening of 4 November.

They said a group of people were involved in the fracas.

A man aged in his 50s suffered serious injuries and was admitted to hospital.

Hertfordshire Police said he died on Thursday afternoon.

They said that what had happened had caused a great deal of concern in the local community but that they were treating it as an 'isolated incident'.

Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

“Three people have been charged in connection with the incident and have been remanded into custody ahead of a court appearance.

“In the meantime, we continue to investigate the circumstances around what happened and would once again urge any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to please come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone who was driving in the area with a dash cam fitted to please check their footage and contact us if you have captured something of note.”

Hertfordshire Police said people could report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/88490/23.

