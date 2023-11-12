Fire crews broke into a burning building to rescue an unconscious woman trapped in her smoke-filled home.

The firefighters were called after neighbours and a passerby noticed smoke and smelled burning just after 5.20am.

When crews arrived at the house in Craven Avenue in Canvey Island they had to break the door down to get the woman out.

Station Manager Russ Freeman said: "Canvey Island's crew were the first on scene and were immediately faced with a very difficult situation; a developing fire and a casualty.

"They did an incredible job of rescuing the casualty and bringing her outside to perform CPR until the paramedics arrived."

Fire crews from Canvey, Basildon and Rayleigh Weir were able to put the fire out within an hour and the casualty was taken to hospital.

"It's important to understand that when someone needs CPR the quality of the initial trauma care is most critical - our firefighters did an outstanding job under very difficult circumstances.

Officers will now carry out an investigation to establish the cause.

