A 60-year-old man was arrested in the street before a city's Remembrance Day service.

Essex Police engaged with the man on Duke Street in Chelmsford, at around 10.25am as roads were being closed for a parade.

Officers said the man became hostile and was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and a public order offence.

They said Class B drugs were found.

The remembrance event took place without incident.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested following an incident in Chelmsford."

"The 60-year-old was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and a public order offence."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know