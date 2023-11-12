Man arrested before Chelmsford Remembrance event
A 60-year-old man was arrested in the street before a city's Remembrance Day service.
Essex Police engaged with the man on Duke Street in Chelmsford, at around 10.25am as roads were being closed for a parade.
Officers said the man became hostile and was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and a public order offence.
They said Class B drugs were found.
The remembrance event took place without incident.
An Essex Police spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested following an incident in Chelmsford."
"The 60-year-old was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and a public order offence."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know