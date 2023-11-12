Parades and silences have been held across the Anglia region as communities came together to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in war.

In Ipswich veterans, civic leaders, members of the armed forces, cadets, and other organisations came together to pay their respects.

Maroons were sounded to mark the two-minute silence at 11am before a ceremony took place at the Cenotaph in Christchurch Park.

Hundreds gathered at Christchurch Park in Ipswich Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Northampton there was a parade from the Derngate down Woodhill towards the War Memorial.

Drummers at the parade in Northampton Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Clacton respects were paid by thousands of people at the town's war memorial after a march from the Town Hall led by the Air Cadets band.

The Reverend David Lower led a Service of Remembrance at the memorial, with hymnsaccompanied by the Salvation Army band – while Ellie Bould from Tendring Brassbugled the Last Post and Reveille.

Gary Scott, Chairman of Tendring District Council, did a reading during the serviceand thanked everyone who came along.

“We always have a strong turnout in Clacton for Remembrance Sunday, with peoplefrom across the generations coming together to pay their respects to the fallen, andthose who have served in the Armed Forces,” he said.

Wreaths were laid at Clacton war memorial Credit: Tendring District Council

