A woman police officer has been injured in a hit-and-run crash as she patrolled the streets.

The collision happened on The Avenue in Newmarket just after 2.45am on Sunday.

Suffolk Police said the light coloured car had been travelling from the High Street into the Avenue when it struck the officer, who was on foot.

The car failed to stop after the collision.

She was hurt in the incident and taken to hospital, but her injuries are not described as life-changing or life-threatening.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision and are also appealing for any motorists driving in the area at the time with a dash cam in their vehicle.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from three people seen on foot in the Avenue at the time, who may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting CAD 47 of 12 November.

