A youth football club are devastated after discovering that thieves had broken into their shed and stolen vital machinery.

Volunteers at the Queensmen club in Ampthill turned up on Saturday morning to find their ride-on mower had been taken along with chainsaws, drills and other equipment worth another £1000.

The thieves had smashed through newly-installed fencing to break into the shed at Lawrence Park.

Police are investigating the break-in.

Lindsay Birtles said it was truly awful news for the club, which was trying to regenerate a football ground in the heart of the Bedfordshire town.

She said: "We are a true family club and we are all truly devastated for this to have happened."It’s not even just about the loss and inconvenience it’s the emotion that goes with it."

Mrs Birtles said the club would now have to raise their level of security.

New fencing at the club was broken down by the thieves Credit: Lindsay Birtles

Queensmen are appealing for help to replace the items which have been stolen and have set up a GoFundMe page.

Mrs Birtles said: "We pledge that every penny raised will be used to make our club a safe and wonderful place for the many children that play for it."

Queensmen said their aim was to create accessible football for the huge number of children in Ampthill and the surrounding villages who love for the game.

A police forensic van parked outside the club Credit: Lindsay Birtles

