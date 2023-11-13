A man has been arrested after a female pedestrian died in a crash with a car.

Police were called to Drayton Road in Norwich, shortly after 5pm on Friday, to reports of a collision involving a white Nissan Qashqai.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a man aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and for drug driving.

He was questioned at Wymondham police investigation centre and was released on bail.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

