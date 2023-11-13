A convicted sex offender who assaulted a woman at a gym is back behind bars after he was caught asking teenage girls to perform sex acts in a gym, breaching his court order.

Hernando Ferraro-Cordoba, of Thorleye Road in Cambridge, was jailed in January and banned from attending or loitering near any exercise classes, sports or leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools and sporting events without prior permission.

The 61-year-old was released in March but, four months later, on 6 July, police were called after he was seen speaking to teenage girls near the YMCA – which also has a gym as part of its facilities.

Investigations revealed Ferraro-Cordoba was loitering in his car and asking girls to perform sexual acts on him in return for alcohol and a drive in his car.

He was arrested at his home in the early hours of the following morning.

Ferraro-Cordoba stood trial at Cambridge Magistrates' Court in August and was found guilty Credit: PA

Officers from the force’s management of sexual offender and Violent Offender (MOSOVO) Unit found CCTV that showed Ferraro-Cordoba dropping off three teenage girls at the YMCA carpark.

It was later revealed he had bought one of the girls flowers and asked two girls to go to a hotel with them - an offer they declined.

Ferraro-Cordoba gave a prepared statement stating he denied all offences against him, including loitering outside a gym, and claimed one of the teenage girls had lied about her age and wanted to start a relationship with him.

He answered no comment to all other questions.

However, he stood trial at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court in August and was found guilty of both offences.

Ferraro-Cordoba was handed a sentence of one year and two months at Peterborough Crown Court Credit: PA

His case was committed to Peterborough Crown Court for sentencing, where he was jailed for one year and two months in prison.

DC Andrew McKeane, who investigated, said: "Ferraro-Cordoba’s behaviour was very worrying, particularly towards teenage girls, with an element of attempted sexual exploitation.

"We would encourage parents or guardians to know the signs of exploitation – which can include going missing, misuse of drugs or alcohol, involvement in offending, emotional distance from family members, receiving gifts from unknown sources and many more.

"This case also highlights the consequences of breaching a SHPO and how seriously it is treated by us and the courts."

